EMERGE/NEXT Leaders founder Alissa Constable champions STEM education

Alissa Constable is a marketing consultant, executive producer and social impact leader who creates world-class experiences for brands. In 2004, Constable founded EMERGE/NEXT Leaders, an experiential education company that produces digital and live events to inspire, educate and celebrate diverse and emerging leaders.

Rolling out spoke with her about the learning opportunities EMERGE/NEXT Leaders provides.

What is your daily routine as an entrepreneur?

As an entrepreneur, my days vary depending on the project that I am working on. My role as a marketing and events consultant requires agility. At one moment, I could be working on developing a global marketing strategy, then the next day I might work on the execution of large-scale events from festivals to fundraisers, and then another day I may be working on social impact projects for large corporations.

What inspires you to offer youth STEM programs?

Two reasons, No. 1 being my dad. My father was a highly skilled electronic engineer from the West Indies who traveled the world making electronic products. From him I learned the importance of systems thinking, and that when you put this thinking to work, [it] can create magic. It has been critical to my accomplishments.

The second reason is that I have seen tangible benefits from exposure to experiential learning. With my company, EMERGE/NEXT Leaders, we create unparalleled, vibrant learning experiences that unapologetically celebrate the contributions of diverse and ambitious leaders. We transcend boundaries.

