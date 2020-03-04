Nicki Minaj’s husband jailed for failure to register as sex offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband continued to deal with issues from his past. On March 4, Kenneth Petty was arrested by U.S. Marshals because he failed to register as a sex offender, according to TMZ.

Reportedly married to rapper Nicki Minaj, Petty, raised in New York, moved to Beverly Hills, California with Minaj in July 2019. On Nov. 15, Beverly Hills police stopped Petty and determined that he was a registered sex offender in New York state but had not registered in California. It’s required that all sex offenders register as such if they change residents. Petty was arrested and released on a $20,000 bond and charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

His troubles began in 1995 when he was arrested for attempted rape. Petty was convicted and served nearly four years in prison for the crime. Once released from jail, he was required to register as a sex offender.

After his recent arrest, Petty could face up to 10 years in prison.

At press time, Minaj has yet to release a comment on the matter.