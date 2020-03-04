Vanessa Bryant is reportedly worth hundreds of millions

It is easy to see that the late, legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant had amassed a net worth in access of $600 million before his tragic passing on Jan. 26, 2020 in suburban Los Angeles.

And, according to the International Business Times and Eurweb.com, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant did not have a prenuptial agreement. Therefore, Vanessa Bryant would presumably be the beneficiary of her husband’s massive fortune, depending on if Kobe Bryant had a will that would direct where and how his empire would be disseminated.

According to CelebrityWorth.com, Kobe Bryant accumulated more than $300 million from his playing contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers where both of his numbers, 8 and 24, were retired to the rafters. In his NBA debut year of 1996, his salary was just over $1 million. Toward the end of his playing career, the “Black Mamba” was earning $25 million per year in base salary, with his highest annual salary occurring in the 2013-2014 season when he was paid $30.5 million.

Kobe Bryant’s other $300 million was procured from the various endorsements and business deals he penned with the crème de la crème of American brands such as Nike, McDonald’s and Coca-Cola.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant met when she was 17 and he was 21. They were married for 19 years, beginning in 2001. Together, the couple had four daughters: Gianna “Gigi,” Bianka, Capri and Natalia.