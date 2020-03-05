Blac Chyna raising issues about Rob Kardashian’s mental health in custody fight

Blac Chyna has claimed Rob Kardashian is “too depressed” to leave the house.

The 31-year-old model doesn’t believe her former fiance can care for their 3-year-old daughter Dream properly because of his poor mental health and claimed he had even contemplated suicide.

She said in court documents obtained by Us Weekly magazine: “Respondent tells me all of that time that he is depressed and has on occasion mentioned that he felt like killing himself. Respondent has trouble leaving the house.

“All of the places he says Dream goes during his custodial time, Dream is going there with a nanny or family member because respondent is too afraid to leave the house.”

Chyna also claimed she has not seen Kardashian more than “four times in person since the paternity judgment” in October 2017, which had made co-parenting difficult.

The sock designer insisted he isn’t depressed or afraid to leave the house, but he occasionally stayed in to avoid the photographers who are always attracted by his famous name.

