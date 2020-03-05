LaVar Ball says sons’ bodies developed late because their mother is White (video)

With his reputation for being braggadocious and bombastic, patriarch LaVar Ball has become a caricature and comic relief in the eyes of most sports fans.

Despite his penchant for outrageous utterances, however, the father of NBA star Lonzo Ball still managed to raise eyebrows this week. He claimed on national TV that his sons’ bodies develop late because their mother is Caucasian.

With Ball’s third and youngest son, LaMelo Ball, poised to be a high lottery pick in June during the 2020 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the pompous patriarch has returned to the media circuit after a self-imposed moratorium from speaking.

It was on the Fox Sports show “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” that LaVar Ball turned heads with a bizarre statement regarding his sons’ physiques.

“They’re not going to get their man body till they’re like 22, 23,” he said. “And that’s because of their mom. She’s Caucasian, and we’re Black,” Ball said of his wife Tina.

Ladies and Gents, Lavar Ball is back!! pic.twitter.com/xreO7TrzMM — Poco Loco (@Canchungo_) March 3, 2020

Ball’s oldest son, Lonzo, is the highly ballyhooed player who was drafted No. 2 by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft. After being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis, he has enjoyed his best season.

As of today, Lonzo Ball is averaging 11.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Furthermore, he has played 52 games already this year after playing only 47 games last year.

Ball’s middle son, LiAngelo, has not had the success of his two other sons. In December 2019, LiAngelo Ball signed with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League as a practice player. He has since been offered a G League contract, according to the Chicago Tribune.