Meek Mill and Twitter trolls react to feds arresting Nicki Minaj’s husband

As most pop culture fans know, there is no love lost between rap star Meek Mill and his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj.

Therefore, when Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, 41, was arrested by the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, fans apparently wanted to know how Meek, who was born Robert Rihmeek Williams, felt about the matter. Meek and Petty nearly came to blows on the eve of the 2020 Grammy Awards in an upscale department store.

As rolling out reported, Petty was arrested by U.S. Marshals when he allegedly failed to register as a sex offender after he and Minaj, 37, moved from New York to Los Angeles. Petty was convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl and has to register wherever he goes for the rest of his life.

Federal authorities got wind of Petty’s current address when a Beverly Hills cop pulled him over for a traffic stop in late 2019. This is when it was learned that Petty was registered as a sex offender in New York, but not in California.

Petty was later released on a $20,000 bond and must appear in court on March 6. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Apparently, folks were blowing up the phone of Meek Mill, 32, because he took to Twitter to tell the public to fall back regarding this delicate issue involving the Minaj-Petty family.

You won’t never see me liking something about somebody catching a case I just wouldn’t say nothing! End of that — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 5, 2020

While Meek Mill is keeping his mouth closed on the matter, Twitter had a lot to say:

#NickiMinaj

Nicki Minaj’s husband is arrested after failing to register as a sex offender???? WTF 😂😂

Meek Mill rn: pic.twitter.com/xZdfdfLg13 — IG: the.fairtexaddict (@fairtex_addict) March 5, 2020

I'm just reminded of that time Nicki went ham on her show about Cardi's husband and their marriage but here we are today failure to register as a sex offender. Anyway TO FREEDOM…. #NickiMinaj #kennethpetty pic.twitter.com/nCe0oOsVd9 — Randomly Speaking Pod (@PodRandomly) March 4, 2020

Nicki Minaj's husband has been arrested by U.S. Marshals for failing to register as a sex offender. #NickiMinaj Me: pic.twitter.com/LDSexlGotE — Mamba Out 🙏🏾💔💜💛💜💛 (@shanice_kee) March 4, 2020