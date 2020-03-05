Why the state of Alabama is being accused of ‘lynching’ Nathaniel Woods

Nathaniel Woods has been executed by the state of Alabama. On March 5, Woods died of lethal injection after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a temporary stay to further review his case.

Woods was convicted in the deaths of three police officers that occurred in 2004. However, Woods’ co-defendant, Kerry Spencer, revealed that he was the only trigger man and that Woods did not commit the crime.

Spencer admitted to shooting the officers in self-defense because the officers were assaulting Woods. The judge refused to permit that evidence during the trial. Furthermore, two of the officers who were killed were later accused by another drug dealer of being involved in a corrupt scheme that protected dealers in exchange for money. The Birmingham police declined to comment on the allegation.

Thousands called for Woods to receive a new trial. But with his death, some are accusing the state of Alabama of lynching Woods.

WTF?! How in the hell does the state of Alabama execute a man for killing three Birmingham cops who did not kill them? The killing of #NathanielWoods tonight is a travesty. Shame on @GovernorKayIvey for allowing this to happen. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) March 6, 2020

#NathanielWoods was murdered tonight by the state of Alabama. His "crime" was being in the home where a crime was committed by another person. He was legally lynched by state order. Nate, I am so sorry. You were deeply, horrifically failed by this country. — 👽Noelle👽 (@no_x_elle) March 6, 2020

The court has lifted the temporary stay of execution for #NathanielWoods. The governor will NOT save his life. My heart and prayers are with Nate and his family.

This is a tragic example of injustice in the system- in a few minutes Nate may die for a crime he did not commit. pic.twitter.com/mZPV7D8PPg — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2020