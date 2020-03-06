Global Automotive Alliance CEO Kevin Williams outlines his billion-dollar plan

Rolling Out
Global Automotive Alliance CEO Kevin Williams outlines his billion-dollar plan
Kevin Williams, president of Global Automotive Alliance (Photo credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media)

Rolling Out
Kevin Williams presenting Glenda Glover, president of Tennessee State University, with a check for $10,000. (Photo credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media)

Rolling Out
(Photo credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media)

Rolling Out
L-R: Vivian Pickard, Alexis Kerr, head of multicultural marketing, and Anita Riddle, GM director of labor relations. (Photo credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media)

Rolling Out
(Photo credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media)

Rolling Out
Shahida Mauisi, president of The Right Productions (Photo credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media)

Rolling Out
Reception guest (left) with Sharon Madison, owner of Madison Madison International, and her husband Michael Steinbeck. (Photo credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media)

Rolling Out
Guests attending the reception. (Photo credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media)

Kevin Williams, former president and managing director of General Motors Canada Ltd., was recently tapped to become president and CEO of Global Automotive Alliance (GAA) Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management in Detroit.

Williams, who retired in 2014 after 31 years at GM, came out of retirement to accept the position. The official announcement was made during a reception held in his honor on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

During the reception, the charismatic leader warmly welcomed the audience and gave his account of what he wants the company to be under his leadership.

“We are going to make this company the type of company we want it to be. Three fundamentals I’m working on [are] strategy, structure and people. Strategy first. We are rewiring what this company is going to be. Secondly, structure, because once you have strategy, you have to get a structure to align. You’ll never be successful if your strategy and your structure are misaligned. But the most important element of our success [is] people. So, strategy, structure, people and then process is what we’re working on. We’re building a strategic framework.”

The audience erupted with applause as Williams began to describe his vision for the company.

“…I [have] dreams of a billion-dollar company in my mind, and that’s where we’re headed. I can’t promise you today,” he declared. “But I will tell you this: I believe that we have everything we need to be successful. And with the support of [GAA founder and executive chairman] Dr. William Pickard, [GAA board chairman] Sylvester Hester and the entire board, we’re going to do more than just allow miracles to happen. We’re going to change the game here in Detroit.”

Porsha Monique
