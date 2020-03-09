Dispute over parking space allegedly leads to murder at upscale mall in Atlanta

Another shooting has occurred at the upscale Lenox Square mall in Atlanta. This time, the incident turned deadly. On Sunday, March 8, 2020, the Atlanta Police Department said that a man shot and killed another man in the mall’s parking lot.

The shooting allegedly occurred after an incident over a parking space, according to WSB-TV.

Around 6 p.m., two groups of people in two different vehicles began arguing over a parking space. Once both groups parked, they continued to argue while inside the mall. They eventually exited the mall and the argument ensued. At some point, a person pulled out a gun and shot the 25-year-old victim, who has yet to be identified by name, in the head.

The shooter and three other suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle, but the driver crashed the car. They all fled on foot, but one suspect was captured by authorities. He was eventually released after it was determined that he was not the shooter.

Lenox Mall, an upscale shopping mall in the posh Buckhead community, has experienced four shootings in the last four months.

On Feb. 10, a meeting for a prearranged sale turned violent after a man was shot in the mall’s food court. On Jan. 18, police officers shot a man following a robbery. But it was later determined that the shooting victim was a friend of the person who was robbed. The robber eventually was arrested. And on Dec. 29, two men robbed and shot a mall employee as she walked to her car. The Atlanta Police Department has vowed to beef up security at the mall. Police continue to search for the shooting suspect in Sunday’s killing.