Iggy Azalea explains drastic measures she took after health scare

Iggy Azalea used Twitter to confess to taking extreme measures to reduce her risk of a health issue back in 2018.

The 29-year-old rapper cut the moles off her stomach because she feared they were cancerous.

Azalea shared on the social media platform: “I cut the moles off my tummy in case they were cancerous. And turns out, they weren’t — I’m still deeply moderately kind of sad about it. This happened in 2018. Thank you for listening to my complaint. Now that I’ve shared I hope I can move on finally.”

Meanwhile, in December, she announced her split from Playboy Carti.

The blonde beauty — who was born in Australia but relocated to the United States during her teens to pursue a career in the music business — originally posted a simple message on Instagram saying, “I’m single,” before later following it up with a more detailed post.

The “Kream” rapper wrote: “I need to make an apology. It’s not my character to put out whatever business I go through in my private life on the internet for the world to comment on. I felt very upset and I made an impulse choice that I immediately regretted, but it was too late to undo.

“The truth is that I love Jordan very much, I always will — more than you could ever know. That’s all in the world should ever need to hear and I am sorry for making something public that should always remain between him & I no matter what.”

Azalea — who was previously engaged to basketball star Nick Young — and Carti started dating in 2018 and moved in together three months later.