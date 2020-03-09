Natalia Bryant poses in front of mural of Kobe and Gianna, celebs react (photo)

Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia, posed in front of a mural of her venerated father and younger sister, Gianna.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, posted a photo of her daughter, Natalia, 17, standing in an elegant polka-dot navy blue dress in front of a mural of her father Kobe and sister Gianna with a halo over their heads.

Celebrities swooned over the adorable photo and what a beautiful young woman Natalia Bryant has blossomed into.

Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade posted heart emojis, while WNBA star and “NBA on TNT” co-host Candace Parker wrote, “BEAUTIFUL” with several heart emojis.

Fellow WNBA legends Swin Cash and Lisa Leslie joined Parker, adding “Beautiful 👑 Keep Shinning Natalia ✨,” and “Gorgeous! Your twin😘😘🙏🏾🙏🏾,” respectively.

La La Anthony, wife of NBA star Carmelo Anthony, wrote, “My beautiful girl ❤️,” while Euxodie, the wife of rapper Ludacris, added: “Gorgeous and her smile is infectious. ❤️😍.”

Adrienne Bosh, wife of former NBA All-Star Chris Bosh, had this sweet message for Natalia Bryant: “Continue to shine bright young queen 👑 🌟 You have done an amazing job @vanessabryant ❤️ Love you 😘.”