Tech expert Ryan Johnson explains why data is ‘worth more than oil’

Cxmmunity founder and CEO Ryan Johnson can relate to the kid who slams his bookbag down in the middle of the livingroom in a mad dash to play video games on a Friday afternoon. Why? Well, he is creating opportunities for that kid and all others with similar interests.

Johnson founded Cxmmunity to create inclusiveness among gamers while simultaneously disrupting the industry in an effort to increase participation of minority youth who are routinely told to “do their homework.” In developing an outreach program with local schools in Atlanta, the Columbia, Maryland, transplant has increased STEM interest for minority youth in a ton of underserved communities.

He spoke with rolling out about his passion for technology and entertainment. He also helped us understand how and why gaming is a sport that cannot be ignored.

When did you become interested in technology?

I have been interested in technology since a child. The first system that I ever owned was a Sega Genesis when I was 6 or 7 years old. When I was in the eighth grade, one of my mentors took me to my first computer show where I bought [an] enhanced graphics card and [a] computer processor to make my at-home gaming experience better.

