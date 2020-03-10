Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty registered as sex offender in California

After being scooped up by the U.S. Department of Justice, Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty had a chance of heart about registering as a sex offender.

As rolling out reported, Petty was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Beverly Hills, California, and then taken to the Los Angeles Police Department after he disobeyed a federal order to register in any place he chooses to live.

Petty was registered as a sex offender in the state of New York. But when he and Minaj moved to suburban Los Angeles, he reportedly did not register in the state of California.

Subsequently, when Petty was pulled over during a recent traffic stop by Beverly Hills cops, the Department of Justice became aware that Petty and Minaj officially traded in the East Coast for the West Coast.

Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in New York in 1995, according to E! News.

Petty has been indicted in federal court for failure to register as a sex offender in his current location. He pled not guilty but he faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted for alleged willful disobedience to the law.

Minaj’s husband is currently free on $100,000 bail until his trial date on April 28.