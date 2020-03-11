Deborah Cox leads Carl Weber’s legal drama ‘Influence’ on BET Plus (video)

Deborah Cox, Roger Guenveur Smith and Kellita Smith will have you on the edge of your seat during the wild roller-coaster ride that is Carl Weber’s new legal drama, Influence.

Based on the author’s bestselling book, the film follows Savannah Kirby (Cox), a Grammy award-winning singer who is charged with the murder of her husband Kyle Kirby (Anthony Hamilton). The twist and turns unfold in the Tri Destined Studios production as her fate is left in the hands of the Hudsons, a family of African American lawyers.

Watch the trailer below and stream it now on BET+.