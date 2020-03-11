Parents caught spraying kids with disinfectant to stop spread of coronavirus

The coronavirus continues to cause hysteria around the world. On Monday, March 9, 2020, a school district in Memphis, Tennessee, decided to close schools after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report aired by KWCH.

During coverage from KWCH, footage emerged of individuals who attempted to take precautions against the pandemic. One parent was captured on camera spraying their child with disinfectant from head to toe.

Officials with the Shelby County Health Department in Tennessee say some parents may have gone too far because it’s a very low-risk situation for students. Health director Alisa Haushalter revealed that 70 people came in contact with a patient who has coronavirus, and those people are quarantined at home but are not considered sick.

The school employee will stay in quarantine for 14 days to see if any symptoms develop.

According to the World Health Organization, there are now more than 118,000 cases of COVID-19 in 114 countries, with 4,291 deaths.

On Wednesday, March 11, the WHO named the coronavirus a worldwide epidemic.