Vin Diesel stars as Dave Wilson in the new action, sci-fi thriller Bloodshot. Based on the comic book created by Kevin Hook, Wilson is a slain soldier who has been reanimated with superpowers. Speaking to rolling out at the world premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Diesel shares the key to longevity in Hollywood and wisdom he imparted to the film’s young, diverse cast and crew, a message that left many in tears. Bloodshot premieres March 13 in theaters.