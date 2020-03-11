What coronavirus means for Coachella

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The iconic music festival was expected to take place between April 10 and 12 and April 17 and 19, but it has now been pushed back to the fall over fears about the spreading of the flu-like disease.

In a statement, organizers said: “At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials. Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall.”

Click continue to read more.