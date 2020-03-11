Woman allegedly slapped by DaBaby rejects his apology, hires attorney

The woman who was allegedly slapped by DaBaby is not interested in the chart-topping rapper’s apology. On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Tyronesha Laws rejected DaBaby’s apology during an interview on TMZ.

The initial incident occurred on Saturday, March 7, when DaBaby had a scheduled performance in Tampa, Florida. While DaBaby was walking to the stage, a video showed Laws shinning a cellphone light in the rapper’s face. Without hesitation, DaBaby slapped Laws in the face. Some on social media claimed that Laws hit DaBaby with her cellphone prior to being slapped, but that has yet to be confirmed.

One day later, DaBaby issued an apology to the alleged victim.

During her interview with TMZ, Laws revealed that she went to the hospital after experiencing pain and said she was diagnosed with a contusion. She also said that DaBaby joked about the incident. On Monday, March 9, Michael Blackson and DaBaby did an alleged parody of the incident that went viral.

“He still makes a joke about it like yesterday — uploaded something on his page, in a clothing store,” Laws said. “I don’t feel like he was sincere with the apology. I was embarrassed. I got people calling me, writing to me on Instagram with fake pages. People seeing me at my job, like saying, ‘Oh, you’re the girl that got slapped.’”

Laws has hired a lawyer who reportedly has spoken to DaBaby’s team.