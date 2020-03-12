Man stabbed over bottled water at store as coronavirus panic continues

A man was stabbed after a disagreement over bottled water turned violent. The incident occurred on March 12 at a Sam’s Club in Hiram, Georgia, according to a social media post by GA Followers.

People at the store were shopping due to the possible effects of the coronavirus. Due to the probable spread of the virus, some have decided to stock up on the necessities while stores remain open. Photos of empty shelves at grocery stores have gone viral on social media.

At the Sam’s Club in Hiram, Georgia, the fight broke out after two customers began arguing over a package of bottled water. One person was allegedly stabbed with fragments of a wine bottle. The victim was taken away by an ambulance.

View footage below:

BREAKING: A man was stabbed with a wine bottle over a pack of water at a Sam's Club in Hiram. 😳😳😳😳pic.twitter.com/KV5X7MiKpO — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) March 13, 2020