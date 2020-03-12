Safaree blames US goverment for spread of coronavirus

Along with the insidious coronavirus, there is also an outbreak of finger-pointing. Unnerved citizens are increasingly outraged as they learn just how prolific the virus is and its devastating impact on the nation’s economy and health care system.

Many believe, as rapper Safaree Samuels does, that the leaders in the U.S. government and the White House moved far too slowly and without the requisite urgency to stop and contain COVID-19 from becoming an epidemic in America. In fact, the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus a global epidemic.

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend fired up his Twitter account in light of the news that Italy is undergoing a month-long mandatory lockdown, which has incited panic across the globe.

Stop letting the carona virus stop y’all from living y’all lives. I don’t trust the government. They got something to do with it. They shoulda stopped certain flights from coming in to America since December. Go chuck up Innah yuh mumma trump ‼️ — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) March 10, 2020

But that’s not the only pandemonium the COVID-19 virus has unleashed. NBA games have been suspended indefinitely and many college classes have been canceled due to the outbreak. A-list entertainers have canceled concerts. Coachella and South by Southwest — two of the biggest music festivals in the country — have either canceled or postponed their events.

The 38-year-old Brooklyn rapper’s sentiments appeared to be shared by several others.

Government is trying to control population! Only my opinion!! Wash your hands everyone!! I'm CNA just wash your hands please people!! — Kim (@husker1973) March 11, 2020

This is true I believe the government is doing this — Barbara Walton (@msbarbara631) March 11, 2020

That may have some truth to it but the reality is, it IS real and it IS killing people. I’ve never been concerned with the outbreaks but this one is hitting hard and FAST. You have to stay diligent in keeping yourself healthy — Dimplezzzzz (@suger1973) March 11, 2020

That’s is so true bro and I like your album too keep doing your thing bro 🇯🇲 — Pierre J Bowen (@PMoney2741) March 11, 2020

I AGREE WITH YOU READ THE EYES OF DARKNESS BY DEAN KOONTZ PUBLISHED IN 1981 — NBAMOM (@shapicke6) March 11, 2020