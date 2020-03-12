Safaree blames US goverment for spread of coronavirus

Safaree Samuels (Image source: Instagram – @iamsafaree)

Along with the insidious coronavirus, there is also an outbreak of finger-pointing. Unnerved citizens are increasingly outraged as they learn just how prolific the virus is and its devastating impact on the nation’s economy and health care system.

Many believe, as rapper Safaree Samuels does, that the leaders in the U.S. government and the White House moved far too slowly and without the requisite urgency to stop and contain COVID-19 from becoming an epidemic in America. In fact, the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus a global epidemic.

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend fired up his Twitter account in light of the news that Italy is undergoing a month-long mandatory lockdown, which has incited panic across the globe.

But that’s not the only pandemonium the COVID-19 virus has unleashed. NBA games have been suspended indefinitely and many college classes have been canceled due to the outbreak. A-list entertainers have canceled concerts. Coachella and South by Southwest — two of the biggest music festivals in the country — have either canceled or postponed their events.

The 38-year-old Brooklyn rapper’s sentiments appeared to be shared by several others.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

