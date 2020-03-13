Megan Thee Stallion shares the secret to her booming success

Megan Thee Stallion — who recently released her new album, Suga — shares why she believes she is so popular.

The 25-year-old rapper has developed a huge following on social media and YouTube, and that popularity has helped to drive her recent success.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker told the New York Times newspaper: “The main reason I am where I am today is because of the internet, but the crazy thing is I didn’t grow up online. My mom played UGK, Biggie, and Lil’ Kim, and my dad was a big Three 6 Mafia fan, so the music I was listening to was already grown.

“When I got old enough to curse and rap, I was thinking, What would Biggie think about this? Would Pimp C like this?”

Despite her online popularity, Megan doesn’t think her music reflects an internet-first approach to recording.

