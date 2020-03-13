Morehouse, Spelman, Howard and other HBCUs outline their coronavirus protocols

Amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the United States, large gatherings like festivals and sporting events are being canceled and postponed. Now, historically Black colleges and universities are following suit and implementing campuswide protocols to ensure the safety of faculty, staff and students.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC, there have been 1,215 cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths.

The states that have been impacted the worst by the coronavirus are ones with few to no HBCUs, like New York, California and Washington. However, other states with a large HBCU presence are closely monitoring the situation.

Some of the institutions have taken preventative action, including canceling or temporarily suspending in-class instruction. Here is an update of some of the HBCUs that have released statements about their plans and protocols during the coronavirus epidemic.

Morehouse College

The all-male college in Atlanta announced that spring break will be extended a week until March 20, 2020. Classes will then meet online and continue that way until the end of the semester. Students have been instructed not to return to campus after the break. Students who live on campus will have until March 21 to move out and find an off-campus living arrangement.

For more information about Morehouse’s coronavirus plan, please visit: https://morehouse.edu/wellness/

