Athlete Nia Lee sprints into action on the field and in the classroom

Nia Lee of Romeoville, Illinois is a 20-year-old nationally ranked sprinter and long jumper at Illinois Wesleyan University. The accomplished athlete’s list of accomplishments inlcudes but is not limited to her track and field abilities. She is four-year track member; three-year cheer team member and earned All-State in the 4×1 relay. Lee has also earned Southwest Prairie All-Conference in the long jump, triple jump, and the 4×1 relay race.

Rolling out spoke with Lee regarding her athletic prowess on academic pursuits.

What does it mean to you to be named all conference?

It’s a privilege to represent my team and school. My team is full of dedicated athletes, so it’s nice showing the hard work thats paying off. Also, I’m proud to say I attend Illinois Wesleyan University. I consider it my second home.

What has long jumping taught you about yourself ?

It’s taught me that the best is yet to come. Just when I think I’m stuck jumping at a certain distance, I’m able to prove myself wrong by jumping even further.

What is your major and why did you select it?

My major is psychology with a neuroscience focus. I’ve always thought human behavior was interesting, but learning more in depth about it provides me with an insight that I’m able to apply to my daily relationships and situations.

I’m also interested in neuroscience because the brain is the most complex organ we have, and the blueprint for our behavior. It’s interesting knowing what brain structures contribute to our actions, or how certain damages can lead to specific deficits.

What are you goals before graduation?

Before I graduate, I would like to get involved with some type of research at my university. My psychology program is filled with amazing professors who conduct their own unique research. I would like to gain experience getting involved in that before I graduate. I would also like to make the nationals for track.

Describe what lead you to be an entrepreneur?

I decided to pick up the skill of doing lashes because there are many different styles and looks to do. I like being able to make natural looks, making … eyes more noticeable. Being able to make my own schedule and styles is also a plus.

What is your favorite hobby ?

My favorite hobby is definitely reading. If I’m not reading, I’m probably somewhere watching “The Office.”

What is it you enjoy about reading ?

One of my favorite quotes is by George R. R. Martin, the author of Game of Thrones . He states, “I have lived a thousand lives. I have loved a thousand loves. I’ve walked on distant worlds and seen the end of time. Because I read.”

Reading is definetly my escape. I love how I’m able to travel without moving my feet. I’m able to fall in love with different characters, and read from perspectives I typically wouldn’t encounter.