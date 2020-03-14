Conor McGregor reveals that his aunt may have passed from the coronavirus

Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor revealed that a family member may have passed and suggested that the coronavirus was the cause. McGregor shared the news with his followers on Instagram on March 14.

“Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away,” McGregor wrote.

“I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid f—–g virus. What the f— is happening?”

The coronavirus, which reportedly began in Wuhan, China, continues to impact the world. At press time, there are 150,657 cases of the coronavirus and 5,619 deaths, according to data compiled by Worldometer. Over 73,700 have recovered.

McGregor stood as an MMA champion for years and crossed over to boxing to face off against Floyd Mayweather in 2017. Mayweather won the highly-anticipated boxing match before retiring.