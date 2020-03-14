Pastor Nona Jones helps people face challenges with new book

Nona Jones is an author, pastor, business executive, and international speaker. She is also the founder and CEO of Nona Jones Ministries.

Jones graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s of business administration. She previously held executive leadership roles across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors before finding her way to the ministry.

Jones leads the Global Faith-Based Partnerships at Facebook and serves as the CEO of eChurch Partners. Alongside her husband, Pastor Timothy L. Jones, Sr. they lead the Open Door Ministries congregation in Gainesville, Florida.

Despite her success, Jones has overcome many obstacles in her life which led her to become an author.

We spoke with Jones about her lastest book Success from the Inside Out: Power to Rise from the Past to a Fulfilling Future which she released in January 2020.

What was the driving force behind you becoming an author?

I was speaking at a really large conference and I was planning to talk about how to turn past pain into purpose. I shared that theme with a friend of mine and he said, “You should write a book about that and make it available at the conference.” I just took his advice and I wrote it without any intention of getting it published at all beyond just publishing it myself.

Tell me something about the book that maybe people don’t know?

Success From the Inside Out is my personal memoir. The reason I wrote it is because I find it to be true that oftentimes people walk into a chapter of your life and they can assume that that’s the whole story. I was a victim of sexual abuse as a child. For seven years of my life I grew up in a very dysfunctional home, and my mother had a mental illness. As a result, I acted out in school. I was labeled with a learning disability very young and was essentially told that I would never be anything or accomplish anything.

