DaBaby’s slap victim states the amount she is seeking in damages

The woman that rapper DaBaby allegedly slapped with stunning force inside a Tampa, Florida, nightclub is seeking damages totally $30,000.

Tyronesha Laws claims in court documents obtained by The Blast that she did not hit the rapper with her phone while he walked by a crowd en route to the stage. She also claims that “suddenly and without any warning” he violently struck her in the face.

Laws accuses Jonathan Kirland, aka Dababy, 28, of smacking her in the face which caused her “injuries about her face and head” along with “extreme mental and emotional distress.”

Tyronesha Laws’ attorneys, Matt Morgan and Chelsea Cromer, said in a statement that they “filed a formal lawsuit against DaBaby relating to the incident in Tampa. The incident was outrageous and shocking. We have requested a jury trial and look forward to presenting all of the surrounding circumstances to a jury of our client’s peers. Our goal is to deter similar conduct in the future and send a message that this type of behavior is not tolerated in America.”

In the video, DaBaby unleashed a brutal open-handed slap as he walked by a crowd. DaBaby later claimed on Instagram that he was unaware that the person he slapped was a woman and apologized.

On IG, he said that the person with a camera phone and flashlight hit him first. “Keep in mind, I couldn’t see you because you had the flash this close to me … it’s no problem.”

Laws called DaBaby’s apology woefully insincere, especially when DaBaby posted a comedy skit about the slap featuring comedian Michael Blackson.