How actress Thandie Newton is standing up to violence against women

Thandie Newton had to get involved with V-Day, a movement to end violence against women and girls for the sake of her “mental health.”

The 47-year-old actress has been a board member for the organization for several years. Newton is adamant that her involvement in the global movement is something that is a necessity in her life.

In an interview with NET-A-PORTER’s digital title PORTER, she said: “My mental health would certainly be a lot worse if I didn’t do it. My work and good people are the best medicine.”

Newton also set up ThandieKay.com with her friend, makeup artist Kay Montano in 2012 to bring about racial equality in the media and pop culture, particularly in the beauty and fashion industries. She wanted to create that project to give something back as an actress of color.

Speaking about what inspired ThandieKay, she said: “I needed my work to serve me a bit more and to be more in line with the other stuff that I do, which is so much more compelling to me. Much more rewarding and enriching.”

