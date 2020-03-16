Idris Elba announces he has tested positive for the coronavirus (video)

Idris Elba, a favorite Hollywood leading man for millions of female urbanites, is the latest celebrity to announce that he has contracted the coronavirus that is sweeping the globe.

Elba, 47, took to his Twitter account on Monday morning, March 16, 2020, to give a sobering update on his social media platform.

He wrote on Twitter: “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19, I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. (sic)”

He said his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, has yet to be tested.

Elba, who starred in HBO’s “The Wire” and last year’s hit movie Hobbs & Shaw, indicated that he decided to get tested for coronavirus on Friday, March 13, after a close acquaintance tested positive for COVID-19.

“Look, this is serious,” he said as his wife sat next to him in the video. “Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.”

Elba also added: “We live in a divided world right now – we can all feel it. It’s been bulls—-. But now is the time for solidarity, now is the time for thinking about each other.”

Listen to Elba’s announcement in full below:

Elba joins the list of celebrities who have contracted the coronavirus, which includes actors Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson and former James Bond girl Olga Kurylenko.