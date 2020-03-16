Will Joe Biden choose a Black woman as his running mate?

Now that Democratic presidesntial front-runner Joe Biden finally has carved out some space between himself and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the former vice president can exhale deeply.

The significant delegate lead he has over his rival has seemingly fortified the 77-year-old sufficiently enough to make audacious declarations as he did during the televised Democratic presidential debate on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Biden said he will not only appoint a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court if he wins the presidency but, more significantly, that he’ll pick a woman to be his vice presidential running mate if he wins the nomination.

“If I’m elected president, my Cabinet, my administration will look like the country, and I commit that I will, in fact, appoint a, pick a woman to be vice president,” Biden said at the CNN-Univision debate in Washington, D.C., CNN reports.

“There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

As Biden prepares to face off Sanders in the primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio on Tuesday, March 17, Biden told MSNBC that his running mate has to be “someone who is simpatico with where I want to take the country. We can disagree on tactic but not on strategy. And so, that’s the first test. And there are a number of women and African Americans as well who would meet that criteria for me.”

Click continue to read whose names are being mentioned.