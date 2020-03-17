The all-new 2020 Ford Escape appeals to just about every type of driver

Ford did a great job of making a vehicle that appeals to just about every type of driver. From the college student, single mom and young professional, to the young couple starting a family, the 2020 Ford Escape AWD has mass appeal.

In this writer’s opinion, the all-new Ford Escape has set a new standard for small SUVs in that it offers car-like features with SUV capabilities.

The exterior has an eye-catching stylish look. With its revised aerodynamically sloped roofline and liftgate spoiler, the all-new Escape is a nice vehicle. For its size, the Escape has room and plenty of it. Standing well over six feet, I was able to comfortably sit in the driver’s seat with plenty of legroom.

New for 2020, Ford offers sliding second-row seats in EcoBoost engine-powered model. With the second-row seats in the full forward position, the rear cargo area offers 37.5 cubic feet of cargo space in non-hybrid models.

Ford debuted the Escape in 2005 as the first hybrid SUV. Today the auto manufacture returns with two hybrid choices for 2020 — a full hybrid and a plug-in variant. I had an opportunity to test drive the hybrid. For the price-conscious consumers, the hybrid is a good choice to consider.

Ford offers some great smart technology in the Escape. Standard features include Ford Co-Pilot360, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane-Centering, and Voice-Activated Navigation with SiriusXM Traffic.

The 2020 Ford Escape AWD has mass appeal for every type of driver. The all-new 2020 Ford Escape is moderately priced to meet the budget of any consumer. Base Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price starts at $34,900 out the door price on our test-driven model $37,990 with optional features.