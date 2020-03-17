NBA superstar Kevin Durant 1 of 4 Nets players to test positive for coronavirus

Just as rumors began to swirl that NBA superstar Kevin Durant might take the court should the NBA end its unprecedented suspension, the all-world forward has announced that he has contracted the very virus that instigated the postponement of the 2020 season.

Durant, who tore his Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors in 2019, has since bolted to become a member of the Brooklyn Nets and was rehabilitating all season long.

The sharpshooter reportedly told The Athletic he is “feeling fine,” but that he has indeed tested positive for coronavirus.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant told The Athletic. “We’re going to get through this.”

More than 184,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide with over 7,500 deaths at this time, according to the World Health Organization.

In addition to Durant, four other players from the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for COVID-19, with only one of them experiencing symptoms.

According to The Athletic, Durant was among the three not experiencing symptoms.

“The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible,” the Nets said in a statement, according to The Athletic.

Durant and his four teammates are the latest professional basketball players to contract the virus. Rudy Gobert, and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons’ forward Christian Wood, have all tested positive for COVID-19 to date.