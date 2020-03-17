The 2020 Acadia AT4 gives a fresh new look to GMC’s midsize SUV lineup

GMC has rolled out a new addition to its Acadia fleet. The 2020 Acadia all-wheel drive AT4 is a welcomed inclusion.

The all-new Acadia All Terrain four-wheel drive SUV expands the trim. Along with the AT4, GMC’s midsize SUV lineup includes the SLE, SLT, and GMC’s flagship, Denali.

The AT4 offers a bolder exterior design that features standard LED lighting and signature GMC C-shape lighting, complemented with interior refinements. The AT4’s grille, wheels, badging and black chrome exterior accents give it a stylish yet rugged look.

GMC added a nine-speed automatic transmission in the new AT4 along with a 3.6L V-6 engine producing 310 horsepower and a twin-clutch AWD system, which is standard on the AT4. The new nine-speed automatic replaced the previous six-speed automatic transmission for the 2.0L, 2.5L, and 3.6L engines. The additional clutches and gears offer better-optimized acceleration and efficiency, and engine noise is reduced during cruising for greater refinement.

For the off-road enthusiast or the suburban family, additional design and refinement enhancements for the 2020 Acadia include unique 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires (standard) 20-inch wheels are also available. Hands-free power liftgate with GMC logo projection is standard on the SLT, AT4 and Denali. Outside mirrors have integrated LED turn signals and the redesigned center console has enhanced storage space.

The 2020 Acadia delivers the latest GMC infotainment system that is more intelligent and more intuitive. It offers users improved voice recognition, a higher resolution touchscreen and a simplified interface that requires fewer steps for some tasks, along with simpler screen layouts inspired by the latest smartphone technology.

The 2020 Acadia all-wheel drive AT4 offers affordable pricing, starting at $41,300. As test-driven with optional features, $45,680.