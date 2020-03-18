Kim Kardashian sends her followers an urgent message about the coronavirus

Kim Kardashian has sent a stern message to her fans – particularly those who are “young and healthy.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has urged her followers to “stay home” during the coronavirus outbreak.

She took to Instagram, asking them to “care about the health and safety” of others by making sure they stay at home and practice social distancing in order to try and stop the spread of the respiratory illness, also known as COVID-19.

Writing in an Instagram Story, she explained: “Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directive to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community.

“Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such as an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. (sic)”

Kardashian, 39, went on to remind people the virus can infect anyone.

She concluded: “Also a reminder that this virus does not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc. This applies to us all and we will get through this together. Sending everyone lots of love and keeping everyone in my family’s prayers. (sic)”

The beauty also shared a second post of helpful tips to stop the spread of coronavirus, including making sure people wash their hands, avoid gatherings and keep at least six feet away from other people.

Meanwhile, Kardashian — who has children North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 months, with husband Kanye West — recently revealed she has been sanitizing everything someone else has touched before she’ll handle it herself.