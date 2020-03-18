Lenox Square Mall among 200 nationwide being shut down

It’s just been announced that Simon Properties which owns Lenox Square Mall and Phipps Plaza in Atlanta will close all 200 of their properties. The surprise announcement takes effect amid thousands of other closings throughout the country at 7pm tonight .

Just like many of the closings so far, this move will disproportionately hurt workers at the lower end of the pay scale. Retail is one of the lowest wage paying segments of the economy and the people employed there are likely to be least able to withstand losing a paycheck.

This is one more example of why the federal government needs to act very quickly to give people a lifeline during this shutdown of America.