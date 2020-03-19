Jamie Foxx heads to director’s chair again

Jamie Foxx is set to take a seat in the director’s chair once again.

The 52-year-old actor co-wrote the script for the movie about pastor siblings with Donald Ray “Speedy” Caldwell.

The plot follows two brothers who take on jobs at two completely different churches, with one thriving and the other left struggling to cope financially and left in dire need of help.

The upcoming flick comes from Cinema Libre Studio and Hong Kong’s Fight to Fame Films.

Deadline reports that Fast Mouse Films’ Rodney Mason will executive produce the low-budget motion picture, which is said to have a budget of $5 million and will start filming later on in the year.

Philippe Diaz, founder and chairman of Cinema Libre, commented: “It’s a great honor to work with such a talented and passionate man as Foxx, and I’m pleased to have our new Fight to Fame partners onboard.

“[They] will give Jamie the total freedom to make this film, which is close to his heart.”

Fight to Fame chairman Carrie Wang added: “Jamie Foxx is a Hollywood superstar, but audiences around the world love him as well.

“Our strong relationships in China and other Asian countries will ensure that ‘When We Pray’ will be enthusiastically received by Asian moviegoers.”

The movie will mark Foxx’s second time behind the camera, following his directional debut All-Star Weekend, which is currently in post-production.

