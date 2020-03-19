Lamar Tyler of TSP offers tips for black business surviving and thriving

Lamar Tyler, creator and founder of Traffic Sales and Profits dedicates his wealth of business know-how around three tenets of entrepreneurial and small business development. The company essentially educates and equips entrepreneurs to increase traffic to their businesses, sales conversions and grow the amount of profit for individual businesses. TSP accomplishes the company’s objectives via two major conferences held in January and June in Atlanta, and through a 12-month group mastermind program built to equip, support and encourage Black entrepreneurs

While the coronavirus pandemic and the fall out for minority businesses remains on the forefront of economic concerns, Tyler responded to the call with his just launched 7-Point Stimulus Package for businesses in the TCP network to assist through the COVID-19 crisis.

What are the key details of the 7-Point Stimulus Package?

The theme for this stimulus package is “We Won’t Leave You Behind,” an assurance that is so appreciated by small business owners and entrepreneurs who may feel like they’ll lose it all during this crisis. The only way we’re going to survive this thing is if we lean in together!”

So is TSP solely a business development concern or is the focus broader?

I would describe Traffic, Sales and Profit as a movement. So much of the work that my wife and I have centered around over the years has been supporting and equipping the African-American community. Traffic Sales and Profit is how we do this on an economic level by building up more black business.

I’m not just talking about side hustles, but what side hustles do you have that you can turn into your main hustle. We help people grow their businesses so it not only employs [the sole proprietor] but can also employ other people in our communities.

What has been TSP’s impact on the black business community thus far?

The impact we’ve had over the last few years since our launch has been phenomenal. We have companies that came in doing low six figures and now are in the mid-seven-figure range. But even more importantly than that we have a community of African-American communities that feel supported, they feel heard and they feel like somebody really jets their struggles, and not only hear them, but are there to help them get to the next level.

What’s your advice to budding and even established entrepreneurs?

Get formal with yourself, meaning you’re not lackadaisical. You have to have structure.

Find something that you’re passionate about.

You have to focus on the money – the profit.

If you’re jumping into this entrepreneurial game passion, purpose and profit are [essentials].

Finally, what are the seven essentials in your just released 7-point TSP Stimulus Package: