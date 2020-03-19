LeA Robinson brings music industry pedigree, skill and good vibes to R&B

LeA Robinson is a singer, songwriter, producer, performer and sound engineer. Born and raised in Englewood, New Jersey, Robinson is the granddaughter of hip-hop pioneer Sylvia Robinson Her grandmother is best known for developing the first hip-hop record label, Sugar Hill Records, with her husband Joseph Robinson and producing the first rap song, “Rapper’s Delight.”

LeA Robinson, 26, is making her own way in the industry with her hit single “Do It For The Gram” and an EP on the horizon. Rolling out sat down with the sultry singer to learn more about her journey.

Tell us about your new single “Do It For The Gram.”

I think my previously recorded music was coming from an honest place. I was really sad and very depressed when I put out my last project. Being an artist, I needed to get those feelings out of me. My new music is so unapologetic. I was tired of feeling down and depressed. So, when I hear my [new] music, it pumps me up and makes me feel better about myself, about life and starting a new day. So, I just wanted my music to feel like how I want to feel.

Describe the LeA Robinson brand.

LeA is lit. She’s cool. She’s somebody that you can talk to and pop off with in the same breath. I’m a chill person. I like the vibes around me, and I don’t like anything that does not add to having a good time. I love good energy, I’m such an empath, so I feel everything. The vibes around me have to be good. I’m a hard worker. I love God. I trust God with everything. My faith is super strong. I’m not a perfect person, but I’m a good one.

