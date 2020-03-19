Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms creates $7M fund for those impacted by COVID-19

As the fallout from the COVID-19 continues, Atlanta’s mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has decided to implement an executive order. On March 18, Bottoms announced the creation of a $7 million fund to help those who have been affected by the virus, according to WSB-TV.

The money will be allocated in different areas which will include, $1 million to provide emergency assistance to child food programs; $1 million to provide emergency assistance to senior food programs; $1 million to provide emergency assistance to homeless preparedness; $1.5 million to support small business continuity; $1 million for the purchase of technology to support the City’s full telework deployment; $1.5 million to assist hourly wage earners of businesses engaged with the City of Atlanta.

With more cases of the coronavirus occurring within the metro Atlanta area, Bottoms announced the prohibition of public gatherings and events of 50 or more on March. 16. She also told citizens that water services will not be cut off in 60 days and there will also be a moratorium on residential evictions for 60 days.

At press time, Fulton County has recorded 49 cases of the COVID-19, but the number will likely increase as more tests become available.