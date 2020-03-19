Will Smith discusses how his movie ‘I Am Legend’ mirrors current global crisis

Will Smith admits he feels “responsible for a lot of the misinformation” surrounding COVID-19.

The 51-year-old actor discussed the pandemic on the latest “Red Table Talk,” where he was joined by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, their daughter Willow, Will’s son Trey and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and quipped he felt the current situation reflects one of his own movies.

Before kicking off the show, Will Smith quipped: “I wanted to do this because in 2008 I made I Am Legend, and I feel responsible for a lot of the misinformation.”

The Francis Lawrence-directed movie centers on the story of a scientist who is the last human survivor of a plague.

In the film, Will’s character seeks to reverse the effects of the virus by using his own immune blood.

During their “Red Table Talk,” Jada reveals she’s eager to develop her understanding of coronavirus.

The 48-year-old actress — who has been married to Smith since 1997 — said: “Just like other families around the world, we are trying to navigate all the information out there about COVID-19.”

She also explained why her 21-year-old son Jaden was absent from the discussion.

