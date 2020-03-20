LeToya Luckett-Walker surprises fans with big news

LeToya Luckett-Walker has made a big announcement for fans on Instagram.

The former Destiny’s Child singer and her husband Tommicus Walker — who already have 14-month-old Gianna together — revealed on Instagram on Thursday, March 19, 2020, that they are expecting their second child and thanked God for “blessing” them with another baby.

She shared a photo of her growing bump and wrote: “Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle.”

Her husband commented: “Told y’all we were going back/back…thank you God [prayer and heart emojis] (sic)”

Tommicus — who also has daughter Madison from a previous relationship — shared his own Instagram post announcing the happy news.

He wrote: “Thank you God for blessing my Wife to carry our healthy child in Jesus name P.S. I told ya’ll I was going back/back like a sprinter.”

He then added the 1 Samuel 1:27 bible verse: “I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him.”

The couple — which married in December 2017 — received congratulations from their famous friends.

Her former bandmate Kelly Rowland wrote: “AWWW’nn congrats!! [prayer emojis] (sic)”

Ludacris simply replied with four prayer emojis, prompting LaToya, 39, to reply: “Ludacris Round 2 bro [heart emoji] (sic).”

The Greenleaf actress has previously described being a mother to Gianna as one of her “greatest joys.”

