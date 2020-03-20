The Surgeon General gives Kylie Jenner a job

Kylie Jenner has been urged by the U.S. Surgeon General to help young people understand the seriousness of coronavirus.

Jerome M. Adams believes it’s essential for the likes of the “Life of Kylie” star, basketball player Kevin Durant and others with huge social media followings, to speak up in order to educate teenagers and millennials on the importance of social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The country’s public health spokesperson appeared on “Good Morning America” and stated: “I have a 15 and a 14-year-old and the more I tell them not to do something the more they want to do it.

“We need to get our influencers — Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell — we need to get Kylie Jenner, and our social media influencers out there helping folks understand that this is serious, this is absolutely serious, people are dying.”

And he urged young people who have been ignoring the advice to think about the impact the virus could have on elderly relatives.

He added: “Think about your grandmother, think about your grandfather. Think about the fact that you’re spreading disease, which could ultimately be what kills them.”

Both Kevin and Donovan tested positive for the virus and have spoken about their experiences, while Kylie and the rest of her famous family have also been urging people to stay in.

The 22-year-old star tweeted earlier this week: “I hope everyone is feeling well! it’s so important right now to self-quarantine to ensure we aren’t endangering ourselves or anyone who can’t handle this virus.”

Her half-sister, Kim Kardashian West, has also urged her fans to “take the directive to stay home seriously” and to “not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside”.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directive to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community.

