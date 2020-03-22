DJ D Nice IG live cultural quarantine phenomenon, celebrities show love

What started out as a means of social distancing has become a national phenomenon endorsed by A-list celebrities that includes Naomi Campbell, Janet Jackson, Dave Chapelle, Black Thought and John Legend, among a slew of others. And DJ D Nice, former beat slayer for Boogie Down Productions, could care less about accolades of recognition. He just wants to party.

He deemed it “Homeschoolin'” days ago and as word got out he was doing his part to uplift the spirits of the nation during its current global crisis, D Nice created a moving phenomenon.

Countless celebrities have joined the hip-hop legend, many of who wondered aloud and quipped why the Obamas were not among them. It makes sense given the fact that the Obamas called upon Nice to DJ the after party for the final musical event they hosted at the White House in 2016.

It all began as a call to his followers and friends on Wednesday, March 18, when he posted, “3pm PST we are going live! Tell your friends!” on his verified Instagram account.

That initial call resulted in a nine-hour session that D Nice dubbed “Home School.”

Since then, he’s enjoyed the fruits of his labor and connectivity to his larger than life friends.

“I can’t believe that I started the Home School social distancing dance party just four days ago and it’s become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected.”

A former producer for the anti-violence anthem, “Self Destruction” in the ’80s, D Nice rejoiced the following day: “From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me.”

As of Saturday night, more than 50,000 people have joined “Home School” as full-on believers in the movement.