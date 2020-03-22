Malika Haqq shows off newborn son Ace (photo)

Socialite and actress Malika Haqq showed off her newborn son Ace one week after giving birth to the infant on Saturday, March 14.

Haqq, 37, used her Instagram account to share her bundle of joy with her five million followers.

The Los Angeles-born and bred Haqq is best known as the longtime best friend to reality star Khloe Kardashian. Haqq is also known for playing the BFF of Lauren London’s character “New New,” along with twin sister Khadijah Haqq, in the cult classic ATL film in 2006.

Haqq had little Ace wrapped in a blanket, showing off his full head of hair.

After giving birth, E! News reported that Haqq was “enjoying her first few days at home and hanging out with her family.” And while BFF Kardashian is unable to visit the newborn yet due to the national quarantine, she had envisioned cloistering herself in with Ace regardless of what was going on in the outside world.

Her sister Khadijah Haqq also commented on Malika’s picture for her 1.5 million IG fans:

Fellow celebs quickly congratulated Haqq. Singer Kelly Rowland commented, “What a cutie!!”

“The Real” co-host Adrienne Bailon wrote: “So beautiful! Hiii Ace.”

Tasha Smith of Why Did I Get Married? fame, who played Haqq’s mother in ATL, added: “He’s so beautiful!”