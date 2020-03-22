Woman pistol-whipped by Yung Berg speaks out

The woman whom Yung Berg admits to pistol-whipping in his home last week is now clapping back at his rationale for pummeling her, saying she was not part of a home invasion plot as he claims.

Talia Tilley also indicated that she hired a high-powered attorney to seek legal recourse for her injuries that required hospitalization.

As rolling out previously reported, Yung Berg admits to striking Tilley violently in the face with his gun because, according to him, he was convinced she had set him up for a home invasion in metro LA. In fact, Berg, aka Christian Ward, said she started a fight without provocation in order to distract his attention from the band of would-be burglars.

However, in a statement obtained by The Blast, Tilly said that Berg lied in his explanation to the LAPD. Tilly reportedly suffered a broken nose and an orbital fracture above her right eye.

#HitMaka aka #YungBerg is being accused of pistol whipping his girlfriend. According to (@blast) a police report states that the rapper turned producer got into a verbal arguement which led to him hitting her with his pistol around 5am at their LA home on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/SHlQTpipbl — Glock Topickz (@GlockTopickz) March 16, 2020

“I want to respond to the allegations that are being made against me. They are completely false. At no time during the assault on me were the police ever called to his residence about any robbery or suspicious activity happening in his backyard. I have not and would never be a part of what I am being accused of. I was in fact the only person physically hurt and the only person that called the police that morning. I’m an honest, decent woman from a military family. I’ve always had a good character and people who know me personally would never question that. I have never threatened anyone nor committed any crime,” Tilley says, according to The Blast.

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the case. No arrests have been made nor any charges have been filed, but the LAPD did institute an emergency protective order mandating Berg keep his distance from Tilly.

