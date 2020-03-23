Carla Miles navigates fear, tragedy and courage in new book

l.++bvjgv++

Carla A. Miles is a motivational speaker, fashion designer, actor and entrepreneur. On a mission to save women from prostitution and human trafficking, Miles took part in and spearheaded many charity efforts to raise awareness.

To date, Carla is working on various projects and charity initiatives including promoting her new book Fearless Women Rock, Volume One: “Courageous Women” Find Strength During the Storm.

Rolling out thought it important to speak with Miles regarding the power of overcoming fear.

What inspired you to write your first book?

The desire to overcome fear and be free was the driving force for wanting to tell my story in book form. It was a way to not only express myself, but a tool for self-healing, reflection and a way to help others who may have experienced some of the things I’ve been through. I wanted to show that despite what happens in life it is possible to overcome and be victorious.

What books have most impacted your life as an author?

The Secret by Rhonda Byrne was the most impactful book I’ve read. I still read it over and over. It has helped me unlock the power of using my mind and words to attract the things I want in life. I also love Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill.

Is there anything you find particularly challenging about writing or coming up with a concept for your book?

Writing my story wasn’t challenging, more so liberating. It allowed me to release the fear of judgment, past shame, past hurt and reflect on how far I have come and where I am headed. This book is non-fiction and offers a look into the lives of “courageous” women who weren’t afraid to bare it all as a testimony of overcoming struggles, tragedy and loss.

What was the hardest part of completing this project?

There is power in reflection however, pain is also prevalent. The book caused me to dig up memories and brought out a mixture of emotions. In the end, it did offer healing I didn’t realize was needed and I feel it will bless the lives of others.

What advice would you give other writers?

Be bold and believe in your work. It’s your story to tell be it non-fiction or fiction.

Please provide three “good to know” facts about you.

My first job was working on a cotton field in Mississippi alongside my mother and stepfather. I remember it like it were yesterday. Also, I was one of the original cast members of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” during the pilot process before production. Last but not least, I absolutely love fashion. It’s my first love, I’ve been designing clothes since I was in middle school and have always dreamed of my designs gracing the catwalk in Paris.

What makes a book great?

A message. It provides something useful that the reader can take away.

