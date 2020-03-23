Lauren London has a messasge for those dealing with fear and trauma

Lauren London, unfortunately, knows first hand what it is like to deal with shock, trauma and fear. Therefore, London is dispensing advice on how to deal with extreme angst and feelings of hopelessness during these turbulent times.

Almost a year ago, London’s life changed forever when her life partner and boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, passed away after being shot at the Marathon Clothing store he owned in South Los Angeles. The legendary rapper and entrepreneur was 33 years old.

Fans flocked to London’s page to support her message and give their own testimonials.

One fan said: “She’s not lying. God has his way to break you down, and all you can do is call on him. It’s the greatest strength you will have.”

A second person wrote: “AMEN! 🙌🏼 Here is one of my favorite verses that always comforts me (Deuteronomy 31:6 “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you”’) most especially now. Be blessed, everyone, and walk safely. God got us. 🙏🏽❤🙏🏽”

A third person added: “Such a beautiful, strong Queen. I couldn’t imagine the loss she feels losing her soulmate .. Lean on Gods grace to strengthen you .. R.I.P. To a real on 🙏🙏💙💙💙🏁🏁🏁.”