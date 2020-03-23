White supremacists allegedly attempted to use coronavirus to attack non-Whites

The Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that racist White organizations attempted to weaponize the coronavirus. In an intelligence brief that was distributed by law enforcement on Feb. 17, the authorities say White supremacists discussed plans to weaponize coronavirus via “saliva,” a “spray bottle” or “laced items,” according to MSN News.

In the intelligence brief written by the Federal Protective Service, it revealed that “White Racially Motivated Violent Extremists have recently commented on the coronavirus stating that it is an ‘obligation’ to spread it should any of them contract the virus.”

Moreover, minority communities and police would be targets by leaving “saliva on door handles” at local FBI offices, spitting on elevator buttons and spreading coronavirus germs in “nonwhite neighborhoods.”

The discussion of spreading the coronavirus occurred on the app Telegram, a neo-Nazi outlet that is devoted to the “siege culture” philosophies of neo-Nazi author James Mason.

Mason wrote a series of newsletters titled “Siege” in the 1980s that promoted the acts of racial terrorism in order to cause a breakdown of society.

At press time, authorities have yet to reveal if anyone has been arrested following the release of the memo.