‘Bad Boys for Life’ early release date announced

Bad Boys for Life has become the latest new release to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie — which stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence — will be available for audiences to view at home starting April 21.

The action film has joined a growing list of movies that have received early home releases, as movie theaters across the globe have been shuttered to halt the spread of the disease. Other films that have received early digital releases include Emma, The Invisible Man and The Hunt.

Bad Boys for Life sees Smith and Lawrence reprise their roles as Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively. It is a follow-up to 2003’s Bad Boys II, and Smith admits he returned to the franchise for the fans.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “Of the movies I’ve done where people walk up on the street and say, ‘Hey, man, when are you going to do another one?’ Bad Boys is the one. Nobody is asking for Pursuit of Happiness 2.”

The film’s co-director Adil El Arbi believes the 17-year wait for the sequel is what makes the new installment such an exciting story for fans.

He said: “If you just do a copy, then people aren’t going to be as interested. You have to continue the evolution of these characters … in this case, we really wanted to explore the emotion, the conflict between these two characters who are much older. That is what makes the movie fresh compared to the other ones.”

Click continue to read more about future plans for a fourth “Bad Boys” film.