Oprah gets Idris Elba and his wife to divulge their love pact (video)

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, is viewed by many as the quintessential embodiment of the urban term “ride-or-die chick” as she refused to leave his side after he contracted COVID-19.

Sabrina Elba explained her controversial decision to stay by her famous husband’s side, as well as the criticisms she received, with Oprah Winfrey on the new Apple TV show “Oprah Talks: COVID-19.”

Mrs. Elba said she defied medical experts’ admonishments that she practice social distancing from the No Good Deed and “The Wire” star after he tested positive.

“I could have made the decision to put myself, maybe, in a separate room or stay away, and I’m sure that people are making those decisions. And they’re tough decisions to make,” Sabrina Elba said. “But I made the decision to want to be with him and, you know, still touch him.”

Idris Elba came to his wife’s defense on her decision to stay by his side. He explained that she very likely contracted COVID-19 on or about the same time he suspected he did from a close acquaintance.

“If I had caught it, she had certainly caught it in that time period, as well,” Idris Elba told Winfrey. “People were right to have highlighted that spatial distancing is important. I think given the context of the video, which was telling the world what has happened to us, we weren’t thinking about that specifically.”

Even though she is suffering from yearly allergy issues, she doesn’t believe she has yet exhibited symptoms from the virus.

Check out the interview with Winfrey below.