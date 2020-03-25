Bill Cosby wants early release from prison due to fear of coronavirus

Bill Cosby wants out of prison.

On Wednesday, March 25, Cosby’s lawyers decided to file a motion to get the embattled comedian released from prison, according to Page Six.

The motion comes after the White House revealed it is considering the release of some older and nonviolent federal inmates to reduce the risk of an outbreak of the coronavirus in the prison system.

“We believe it is only a matter of time before Mr. Cosby’s prison likely falls victim to the virus, such a confined space is the perfect place for a virus to spread rapidly, it is hazardous to the prison staff and vulnerable inmates,” Cosby’s lawyer Andrew Wyatt said in a statement. “Bill Cosby is no detriment or danger to the community. He can’t go anywhere, he is elderly, he is blind. He can stay under house arrest with an ankle bracelet, as he did before, with his wife taking care of him. Let him do his time at home.”

Due to the close quarters, an outbreak of the coronavirus could be detrimental to prison inmates and staff.

Cosby, 82, is currently serving three to 10 years in prison after he was convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004. He maintains that the sexual encounter was consensual.